Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Edmonton but doesn’t meet with Premier Rachel Notley

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh heaped praise on Premier Rachel Notley during his first official visit to Edmonton on Friday, but the two leaders failed to meet to discuss disagreements over pipeline projects considered vital to the provincial economy.

“I think Premier Notley is an incredible premier … Someone who I have personally always really respected and looked up to and continue to do so,” Singh told Postmedia following a tour of the Alternative Energy Centre at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.