‘I’ve switched to multi-partisan’: Political supporters of all stripes buying Sask. Party memberships

Would you buy a membership to a political party you don’t usually support?

That’s what some Saskatoon residents have done in the lead-up to the Saskatchewan Party and New Democratic Party leadership elections.

Premier Brad Wall announced in August he will retire from politics, prompting a race to replace him as leader of the Sask. Party. The party’s new leader, who will also become premier of the province, will be chosen in January.

The provincial NDP, meanwhile, has been without a permanent leader since former leader Cam Broten lost his Saskatoon seat in the April 2016 provincial election and stepped down as leader a week later. The party will elect its new leader next May.

Tammy Robert, Heath Mulligan, and Darre