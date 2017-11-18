Justin Trudeau set to head to China in December to open free trade talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the official welcome at the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, Sunday, September 4, 2016. A sweeping federal report shows that Canadian businesses aren't sure a free trade pact will solve all the concerns they have about dealing with the Asian giant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld ORG XMIT: CPT101

The belief that Canadian exporters need to have preferential access to growing Asian markets like China is considered worth the risk that launching negotiations may upset the Trump administration

Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he is heading to Beijing early next month to launch free trade talks with China.

The trip has not been finalized but diplomatic sources suggest he will head east in the first week of December.

The Prime Minister has just returned from Asia, where he committed Canada to the “core principles” of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement between 11 countries including Japan, Australia and New Zealand.