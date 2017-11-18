Justin Trudeau set to head to China in December to open free trade talks

The belief that Canadian exporters need to have preferential access to growing Asian markets like China is considered worth the risk that launching negotiations may upset the Trump administration
Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he is heading to Beijing early next month to launch free trade talks with China.
The trip has not been finalized but diplomatic sources suggest he will head east in the first week of December.
The Prime Minister has just returned from Asia, where he committed Canada to the “core principles” of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement between 11 countries including Japan, Australia and New Zealand.