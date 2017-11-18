Kasperi Kapanen scores winner on power play as Marlies defeat Crunch

TORONTO — Kasperi Kapanen's power-play goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Toronto Marlies hung on to beat the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.

Andreas Johnsson also scored on the man advantage for Toronto (12-4-0), the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate. The Marlies finished the game 2 for 6 on the power play.

Adam Erne opened the scoring on the power play for Syracuse (4-8-3). The Crunch converted once on five opportunities with the man advantage.

Garret Sparks stopped 31 shots for the win in net as Louis Domingue turned away 25 shots in defeat.

The Canadian Press