NAFTA 2.0 – Deathwatch: Counting the days

Peter Clark

MEXICO CITY – Ambassador Robert Lighthizer added some spice to an otherwise boring Day 1 of Round Five by filing an updated report to Congress on the Administration’s negotiating objectives for NAFTA 2.0.

There is not much change from the July 17, 2017 report which we analyzed here.

The negotiations on Procurement and Automotive Rules of Origin are buried in fuzz. Congress would not have any real understanding of the issues without access to the leading trade journals.

The limited information that is filtering back from the negotiators suggests that the U.S. tactics are very inflexible. Is it really news or strange that Team USA was tough and inflexible? No doubt U.S. negotiators would have similar complaints about Steve Verheul and his team on the difficult issues. Negotiators are not paid to capitulate. The really good ones have a very well-developed sense of self preservation.