NATO hires Canadian as special representative on women, peace on security

HALIFAX — The secretary general of NATO has chosen a Canadian to handle the alliance's agenda on the role of women in conflict.

Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Clare Hutchinson as NATO's special representative for women, peace and security.

Stoltenberg told The Canadian Press that the appointment speaks to Canada's efforts to bring a feminist perspective to peacekeeping.

Canada pledged $21 million last week to help double the number of women sent on peacekeeping operations around the world.

Stoltenberg says Hutchinson has worked as a gender advisor in the United Nations for ten years, and has spent time in Kosovo and Lebanon.

The Canadian Press