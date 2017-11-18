Political conflicts of interest will only get trickier

She’s an Order of Canada recipient and the independent Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, an appointment made in consultation with all federal Leaders. Her office belongs to Parliament itself.

He is the Minister of Finance for Canada, answerable to the Prime Minister and to the electors of Toronto Centre.

She does not wish a reappointment. He is expected to run for re-election in 2019.

She is a highly respected public servant who was a final legislative drafter for the patriation of the Canadian Constitution as well as the top legal adviser for Meech Lake, the Charlottetown accord, the Quebec Secession Reference, the Clarity Act and same-sex marriage.