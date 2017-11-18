Premier Rachel Notley stands by pipelines despite TransCanada oil spill

Premier Rachel Notley is standing by the safety of pipelines to transport oil despite a 795,000-litre spill on the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota earlier this week.

The spill Thursday could not have come at a worst time as Nebraska is set to vote Monday on whether TransCanada Corp. can cross the state with its $8-billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

Once in Nebraska, it would connect with pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

Speaking Friday, Notley said the timing of the spill was “not great,” but pipelines remain the best way to transport oil.