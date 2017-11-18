The Latest: Church leaders who oppose Roy Moore hold rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Latest on U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A leading figure among religious liberals is speaking out against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Rev. William J. Barber led a rally against Moore at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. More than 100 people gathered for the event.

Barber and other speakers criticized Moore over allegations he made improper sexual advances toward teenage girls decades ago.

Speakers also cited Moore's opposition to gay rights and criticized him for opposing federally backed health care, assistance for the needy, public school funding and more.

The demonstration came two days after a group of conservative evangelical leaders held an event with Moore in support of his campaign against Democrat Doug Jones. Moore has long been a champion of Christian conservatives nationwide.

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause — but not everyone is sticking with him.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct toward women in their teens when he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s. The accusations are dividing Republicans and women in particular.

On Friday, Kayla Moore surrounded herself with two dozen other women to defend him.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has no reason to disbelieve the accusers, and she's bothered by the allegations. However, Ivey says she will vote for Moore anyway for the sake of GOP power in Congress.

But some other longtime GOP women voters say they can't support him.

