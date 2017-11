Tory pit bull Poilievre looks for ‘vulnerability’ in attacks on Morneau

When he goes up against Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the House of Commons, Pierre Poilievre looks for what he calls “vulnerability.”

That’s why the Conservative Finance critic doesn’t like to read from a script – so he can deliver a quip as quickly as need be.

At the height of opposition attacks over the minister’s alleged conflict-of-interest, Mr. Morneau tried to turn the table on his antagonizer, asking what Mr. Poilievre holds in his own numbered company.