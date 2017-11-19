A big test looms for lacklustre Ont. PC Leader Patrick Brown

Next weekend Ontario Progressive Conservative members will gather for their last big event before next year’s provincial election, the one where they hope to finally emerge victorious after 15 years of scandal-plagued Liberal rule.

While talking together in the halls or huddled at social functions, both insiders and grassroots members will complain about one politician in particular – one who they fear goes along with the green agenda and won’t stand up for the small government principles that draw attendees to such an event in the first place.