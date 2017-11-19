Afghanistan appeals for more support from Canada to train troops, police

One of the leading figures in Afghanistan’s national government insists his war-torn country must be put back at the forefront of NATO’s efforts to defeat terrorist groups in the Middle East and South Asia.

Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s chief executive and one of the featured speakers this weekend at the Halifax International Security Forum, says the new NATO focus on Iraq left his country vulnerable to greater terrorist activity..

In an interview for the podcast edition of CBC Radio’s The House, he spoke of the negative impact the 2014 drawdown of NATO troops, including Canada, had on his country.