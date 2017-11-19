Alabama’s biggest newspapers urge voters to ‘reject Roy Moore’

The three biggest newspapers in Alabama have a message for their readers: “Stand for Decency, Reject Roy Moore.”

The Alabama Media Group stripped the editorial across its Sunday front pages. The unusual step comes 10 days after misconduct allegations first surfaced against Moore, the Republican nominee for the state’s Senate seat.

The editorial doubles as an endorsement of Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones. It appears in The Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and The Huntsville Times and it is prominently featured on the papers’ shared website AL.com.