Australian publisher drops book on Chinese influence; author warns Canada is also at risk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the official welcome at the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, Sunday, September 4, 2016. A sweeping federal report shows that Canadian businesses aren't sure a free trade pact will solve all the concerns they have about dealing with the Asian giant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld ORG XMIT: CPT101

Alarmed by creeping Chinese influence on Australian political life, Clive Hamilton set out to investigate.

Businesses and people connected to China had already become the biggest foreign financial contributors to the country’s political parties. But “it seemed to me there was much more going on” said Prof. Hamilton, a scholar at Charles Sturt University.

He found much to write about – only to become, himself, the subject of China’s efforts to promote its agenda around the world, after fears of retaliation by Beijing caused his publisher to back away from a book containing his findings.