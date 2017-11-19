Australian publisher drops book on Chinese influence; author warns Canada is also at risk

Alarmed by creeping Chinese influence on Australian political life, Clive Hamilton set out to investigate.
Businesses and people connected to China had already become the biggest foreign financial contributors to the country’s political parties. But “it seemed to me there was much more going on” said Prof. Hamilton, a scholar at Charles Sturt University.
He found much to write about – only to become, himself, the subject of China’s efforts to promote its agenda around the world, after fears of retaliation by Beijing caused his publisher to back away from a book containing his findings.