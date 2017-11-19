Canadian troops in Latvia warned their social media accounts and cell phones could be ‘manipulated or misused’

A member of the British unit Delta Company, 5th Battalion, The Rifles (5 Rifles) loads a Canadian Carl Gustaf M4 for a member of Princess Patriciaís Canadian Light Infantry, Bravo Company during a training activity at the training area of Camp Adazi in Latvia on October 17, 2017. Photo: MCpl Gerald Cormier, eFP BG LATVIA PUBLIC AFFAIRS RP12-2017-0131-032 ~ Un membre de la compagnie Delta du 5e Bataillon, The Rifles (5 Rifles), de líunitÈ britannique charge un Carl Gustaf M4 canadien pour un membre de la compagnie Bravo, Princess Patriciaís Canadian Light Infantry, lors díune activitÈ díinstruction dans le secteur díentraÓnement du Camp Adazi, en Lettonie, le 17 octobre 2017. Photo : Cplc Gerald Cormier, Affaires publiques, GT PAR en LETTONIE RP12-2017-0131-032 ORG XMIT: enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup

Canadian troops in Latvia are being warned about their cell phones and social media accounts being co-opted, says NATO’s secretary general.

Jens Stoltenberg said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is aware of many reports a Russian disinformation campaign is attempting to sow doubt online about its intentions.

“We have strengthened the cyber defence capabilities of NATO…. In the Baltic countries, the soldiers are being informed about the dangers of interference or misuse of their cell phones and to be careful in how they use them, so their social medias are not manipulated or misused,” he said.