Ex-Mexican president Fox to PM Trudeau: Don’t be ‘Judas’ and betray us on NAFTA

A former Mexican president has a warning for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Don’t abandon our country in NAFTA talks like some modern-day ”Judas.”

Vicente Fox warns that would be a mistake.

Fox told CTV News that it wouldn’t do any good if Canada ditched Mexico in pursuit of a one-on-one trade deal with the U.S., in the misguided belief President Donald Trump would go easier on Canada.

Fox made his case using a biblical metaphor — urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to behave like the apostle who sold out Jesus Christ.

”He might, like Judas, give us a strike and go with the United States and leave us aside,” Fox told the network, in an interview airing Sunday night.