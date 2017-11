How to win an election: organize, organize, organize

Saul Alinsky is unknown to probably 99 Americans out of 100. But he remains a revered guru to thousands of progressive activists around the world today, despite his passing more than 45 years ago.

Alinsky, a white middle class guy from Chicago, saw the raging discrimination and searing poverty in the city’s Black ghetto and set out to make radical changes — and did. He was the icon who moved Barrack Obama to continue that work in community organization a generation later.