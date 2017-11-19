NAFTA 2.0: Poison Ivy and Silver Bullets

Peter Clark

MEXICO CITY – Round Five of the NAFTA re-balancing negotiations has launched in Mexico City. Don’t hold your breath waiting for significant breakthroughs. The talks are bogged down in poison pills and inflexibility.

The battleground moved last week to Da Nang, Vietnam, a venue which has been conflict free for more than 40 years from what the Vietnamese refer to as the American War.

President Trump talked a good game about the success of his Asian Tour. It is not amazing that he was treated with respect – at least publicly. That is the Asian way. There is little point in tweaking the Eagle’s tail feathers. It is better to listen, smile and avoid confrontation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping read POTUS very well and certainly knew how to play him. In baseball speak – he had POTUS’s number.

President Trump had no takers for individual free trade negotiations on his Asian tour. No doubt they are monitoring NAFTA re-negotiations very closely.