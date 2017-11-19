NAFTA: Canada delivers a lecture first, counter-proposal on autos to come later

The Canadian government intends to provide a briefing at this round of NAFTA negotiations on how U.S. proposals on auto parts would devastate its own industry.

Multiple sources say Canada plans to present information at this round — not a counter-proposal.

They also expect that Mexico will hold off on presenting a counter-offer on auto parts, which is shaping up to be a key issue of the talks.

The U.S. position at the last round drew a backlash from Canada, Mexico, the auto industry, and from dozens of American lawmakers who released a public letter blasting it.

The American proposal had four main components: insisting that half of a car’s parts be from the U.S. to avoid a tariff, drastically increasing the amount of content required from North America overall, toughening the method for calculating the parts percentages and making it all happen within a year.

Some auto-parts representatives say the idea is so unrealistic it would incentivize companies to move production from North America, build in Asia, and just pay the import tariff.