National Newswatch

NAFTA: Canada delivers a lecture first, counter-proposal on autos to come later

By — Nov 19 2017

The Canadian government intends to provide a briefing at this round of NAFTA negotiations on how U.S. proposals on auto parts would devastate its own industry.

Multiple sources say Canada plans to present information at this round — not a counter-proposal.

They also expect that Mexico will hold off on presenting a counter-offer on auto parts, which is shaping up to be a key issue of the talks.

The U.S. position at the last round drew a backlash from Canada, Mexico, the auto industry, and from dozens of American lawmakers who released a public letter blasting it.

The American proposal had four main components: insisting that half of a car’s parts be from the U.S. to avoid a tariff, drastically increasing the amount of content required from North America overall, toughening the method for calculating the parts percentages and making it all happen within a year.

Some auto-parts representatives say the idea is so unrealistic it would incentivize companies to move production from North America, build in Asia, and just pay the import tariff.

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines