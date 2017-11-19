‘These things are costing us:’ Arctic climate change affecting the south

An international summary of five year’s worth of research on Arctic climate change concludes the top of the world is getting warmer faster than anyone thought.

And if it all sounds interesting but a little far removed from southern concerns, David Barber has news for you.

“There are very clear linkages there and they’ve been occurring consistently for the last 10, 15 years,” said Barber, one of Canada’s top ice scientists and a prominent contributor to the report.

“Most people don’t understand how bad it is.”

The report completed for the Arctic Council, the group of eight countries that ring the North Pole, was released last week. It represents the work of 90 scientists from around the world and summarizes the most recent research from 2010 to 2016.