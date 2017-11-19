Abbotsford, B.C., police officer remembered for his kindness, humour

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Const. John Davidson is being remembered as a man admired for his dedication to his community and his kindness to those he encountered.

At the celebration of life in Abbotsford, B.C., Davidson's friend Sgt. Jason Scott told the service that Davidson had a positive influence on his co-workers and the youth he worked with.

Scott says Davidson was good at what he did and was proud to be a husband, father and police officer.

Before the event began, thousands in the building were silent as eight of Davidson's fellow officers carried his coffin into Abbotsford Centre arena.

The officer's service belt and both his police hats from Abbotsford and Northumbria were placed atop his flag-covered coffin.

The 53-year-old was killed Nov. 6 in an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police who were responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

Davidson got his start in policing in Northumbria in the northeastern United Kingdom in 1993 and had worked in the Abbotsford department for 11 years.

Alberta resident Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The officer is survived by his wife and three adult children.

The Canadian Press