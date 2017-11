Trudeau’s Liberals look to steal Surrey seat away from Tories

Gordon Hogg has seen a lot of pretty intense politics as a city councillor, mayor, an MLA and a provincial cabinet minister — but there’s really nothing quite like campaigning with Justin Trudeau.

“He’s a rock star,” marvelled Hogg, who retired from provincial politics in the spring, only to be lured to run for Trudeau’s federal Liberals in a looming byelection.