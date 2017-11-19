Trump sexual misconduct allegations ‘remain very disturbing’: Republican senator

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump that surfaced during the 2016 campaign “remain very disturbing.” “President Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee for president, and I did not support him in part because of the way that all of these reports about how he was treating women,” the Maine senator told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday. “He is president now and I’m working with him on some issues. But those allegations remain very disturbing.”