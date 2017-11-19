U.S. prop-up of coal is ‘wrong,’ but Canada will continue to export it: McKenna

While rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to revive the coal power industry, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said the federal government has no plans to shutter Canada’s coal exports.

“They have got it wrong,” McKenna said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period, of America’s commitment to fossil fuels. “We share a border with the U.S. but air doesn’t know any boundaries, water doesn’t know any boundaries,” she said.

Though, McKenna — fresh off her trip to COP23 where she focused her attention on extolling the virtues of decommissioning coal — said Canada has no plans to ban coal exports to the U.S.