Vicente Fox to Trudeau: Don’t be ‘Judas’ on NAFTA

The former president of Mexico has a warning for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to NAFTA renegotiations: don’t betray us “like Judas.”

Vicente Fox, who was president from 2000 to 2006, made the biblical reference an exclusive interview with CTV’s Washington Correspondent Richard Madan, as trilateral talks continue in Mexico City.

“Sometimes what I get from