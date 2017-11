Zimbabwe’s ruling party sacks Robert Mugabe as leader

Zimbabwe’s ruling party has sacked President Robert Mugabe as its leader.

Zanu-PF has appointed ex-vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago.

The sacking of Mr Mnangagwa had prompted an extraordinary chain of events as the military intervened to block Mr Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife Grace in his place.

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans attended street protests on Saturday to demonstrate against the Mugabes.