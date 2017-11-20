15,000 on Canada’s deportation list, but some ‘uncooperative’ countries won’t take their citizens back

More than 15,000 foreign nationals are on Canada’s deportation list, but some can’t be removed because their home country won’t take them back.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirms some countries either delay or refuse to repatriate their citizens who are here illegally, but will not divulge which ones as it might “impact diplomatic negotiations.”

“If a country won’t take back their foreign nationals, CBSA does not give up; it continues to work with other government partners to put pressure on the country to accept their citizens back,” spokesman Barre Campbell told CBC News in an email.

“The CBSA also works with domestic and international partners to share best practices and develop engagement strategies to address uncooperative countries that fail to repatriate their cit