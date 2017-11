Ethical issues dogging Morneau could become a major credibility problem for Liberals by 2019 election, say some Grits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should take proactive action to deal with the ethical issues involving Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his chief fundraiser Stephen Bronfman because it could slowly erode the Grits’ political capital and goodwill with voters and become a major credibility problem in the 2019 election, say some Liberals.