Germany’s Merkel suffers blow as FDP pulls out of coalition talks

Talks on forming a coalition government in Germany have collapsed, leaving Angela Merkel facing her biggest challenge in 12 years as chancellor.

The free-market liberal FDP pulled out after four weeks of talks with Mrs Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and the Greens.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said there was “no basis of trust” between them.

What happens next is unclear, but Mrs Merkel is meeting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call elections.

The German stock market slipped slightly on the news that the talks had collapsed.