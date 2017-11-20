Jagmeet Singh takes shot at Jason Kenney in swing through Alberta

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is accusing United Conservative Party boss Jason Kenney of “divisive” politics, while praising Alberta’s premier during a visit to Calgary on his cross-country tour.

“(Jason Kenney) is very divisive in terms of his policies. Maybe he’s united two parties, but he’s not someone that puts out policies that are bringing people together in general,” Singh said Saturday.

“He’s always finding ways to divide people and that’s not the type of politics I believe in.”

Singh made the remarks to Postmedia during his first official visit to the province since being elected leader of the federal New Democrats. He also heaped praise on Premier Rachel Notley for her leadership on gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in schools, climate change and increases to the minimum wage.