Morneau issue flagged for ethics czar weeks before she launched probe

By — Nov 20 2017

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson was warned as far back as September that Finance Minister Bill Morneau could be in a conflict of interest over a bill he was spearheading that benefits his family firm, but the federal watchdog didn’t launch a formal examination until November when controversy over the matter had dominated the House of Commons for weeks.

A group representing retired Canada Post workers hand-delivered a letter to Ms. Dawson’s office on Sept. 18, outlining its concern about the Finance Minister’s shares in Morneau Shepell and his involvement in drafting legislation to rewrite federal pension law.

