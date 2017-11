The CBC reno that got it right

I imagine The National considered an Atlantic host, a Northern host, a Prairie host, but no, it became absurd. Why can’t Canadians get along? Only by knowing each other, and we don’t. As traditional journalism withers, the CBC is our only hope, our best glue, our national arena.

The CBC’s new version of The National is simply grand. Deft, rich, and of its time, it brings viewers literally up to the speed. A digital world is fast, and finally Canada’s flagship national news show is racing along.