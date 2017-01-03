Dennis Oland expected in court today in murder case of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland may learn today when he will face a new trial for his father's 2011 murder.

Oland was convicted of second-degree murder December 2015, but that verdict was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in October.

The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, and a new trial was ordered.

A new trial date was expected to be set early last month in Saint John, but the matter was set aside until today, while lawyers waited full written decision from the Court of Appeal.

The lawyers have up to 60 days after the decision is released to decide if they will seek to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada instead of a new trial in New Brunswick.

Crown prosecutors could also decide not to pursue the case any further.

Prominent New Brunswick businessman Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death in his office in July 2011.

No murder weapon was ever found.

