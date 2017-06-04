NewsAlert: Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack, official says

TORONTO — The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is confirming that a Canadian has been "impacted" by Saturday night's deadly terrorist attack in London.

A commission official could offer no further details, but says their emergency response team is working closely with British authorities.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called news of the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market "awful" in a tweet Saturday night.

He also made a brief statement at the Press Gallery dinner in Ottawa.

"Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London. We stand with you all," he said.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was "horrified by the events in London" and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London.

Officials in the U.K. say that after the van hit pedestrians on the bridge, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

—With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press