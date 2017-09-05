New Brunswick premier focuses on population growth in cabinet shuffle

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is focusing on population growth in a major cabinet shuffle that ushers in three rookie ministers and creates two new portfolios in the leadup to next year's provincial election.

Gallant said the new portfolio of labour, employment and population growth will ensure New Brunswick has the workforce it needs to grow the economy, while the new portfolio of agriculture, mines and rural affairs will focus on job creation in the province's traditional industries.

"To continue to grow the New Brunswick economy, we must consistently work at growing our population and workforce, and we must support industries that are in rural New Brunswick,” Gallant said.

The province is also formally appointing five regional ministers to advocate on behalf of various regions at the cabinet table, including Gallant, who will serve as regional minister for Saint John and southwestern New Brunswick.

Three MLAs first elected in 2014 are joining cabinet: incoming Health Minister Benoit Bourque; Agriculture, Mines and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Harvey; and Labour, Employment and Population Growth Minister Gilles LePage.

Veteran ministers Donald Arseneault, Victor Boudreau and Ed Doherty, among the province's longest-serving Liberal MLAs, are leaving cabinet and will not seek re-election next fall.

In all, New Brunswick will have 15 cabinet ministers including the premier.

"We have a strong team working on New Brunswick’s priorities of jobs, education, and health care," Gallant said. "These changes will allow new perspectives and approaches to be used in advancing economic growth, educational opportunities, and health care innovation."

A full list of New Brunswick's new cabinet:

Premier Brian Gallant, Executive Council president, minister responsible for the Education and New Economy Fund, minister responsible for innovation, minister responsible for the Premier’s Council on Disabilities, minister responsible for women’s equality, regional minister for Saint John and southwestern New Brunswick.

Families and Children Minister Stephen Horsman, deputy premier, minister responsible for military affairs, regional minister for greater Fredericton.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry.

Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet, minister of Energy and Resource Development, government house leader.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Brian Kenny, minister responsible for official languages.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser, minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, regional minister for central New Brunswick.

Post-Secondary Education Minister Roger Melanson, president of the Treasury Board, minister responsible for Aboriginal Affairs, minister responsible for trade policy.

Economic Development Minister Francine Landry, minister responsible for La Francophonie, minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers, minister responsible for literacy, regional minister for greater Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick.

Environment and Local Government Minister Serge Rousselle, Attorney General, minister of Service New Brunswick, regional minister for northern New Brunswick;

Tourism, Heritage and Culture John Ames, minister responsible for poverty reduction and the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Lisa Harris, minister responsible for Celtic affairs, deputy government house leader.

Health Minister Benoit Bourque.

Agriculture, Mines and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Harvey.

Labour, Employment and Population Growth Minister Gilles LePage.

