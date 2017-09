Justin Trudeau backs UN peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but stops short of offering to join in

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support for a potential United Nations peacekeeping mission in war-torn Ukraine on Friday, but stopped short of committing Canadian troops.

“I think this is a situation where there is definitely a very strong potential role for peacekeepers, and that’s something we look forward to having discussions on in the coming weeks and months,” Trudeau told reporters in Toronto at a joint news conference with the visiting president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.