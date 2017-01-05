Ottawa projects decades of deficits as federal finances worsen

The federal government is projecting decades of deficits as a new Finance Canada report shows Ottawa’s long-term finances have deteriorated considerably over the past two years.

The government’s latest long-term fiscal forecast adds new context to the federal government’s reluctance to boost provincial health transfers.

The decades of surpluses projected by Ottawa just two years ago have now shifted to decades of annual deficits that will run until 2050.

The report from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s department marks the first time the federal government has updated its long-term fiscal projections since the fall of 2014. At that time, the price of oil was in the midst of a steep decline that would ultimately deliver significant pain to the Canadian economy.