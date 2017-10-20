Court considering expert witness in case of brain-dead woman as family asks for tests

BRAMPTON, Ont. — An American doctor who says he doesn't believe in brain death should not be allowed to serve as an expert witness in the case of a woman whose family is fighting to keep her on life support, a Toronto-area court heard Friday.

The family of Taquisha McKitty has called on Dr. Paul Byrne to testify that the 27-year-old woman should not have been declared brain dead last month.

Byrne told a Brampton, Ont., court earlier this week he thinks brain death is a made up concept meant to facilitate the collection of organ donations.

He also testified that he would never pronounce someone dead solely because their brain has stopped functioning, even though he recognized that is a respected medical opinion and legal standard in the U.S.

"Dr. Byrne has a demonstrated bias" against using neurological criteria to determine death, said Erica Baron, the lawyer representing the hospital doctor who deemed McKitty to be brain dead.

The science informing his opinions is highly contested and there is no evidence to support the treatments he is suggesting for McKitty, she said.

"None of these proposed treatments are standard of care for brain-injured adults in Ontario," much less those who have been declared brain dead, she said.

"He simply does not have the requisite expertise," nor does he believe the Canadian medical guidelines for assessing brain death should exist, she said.

Hugh Scher, who represents the McKitty family, said Byrne's opinions are based on his own observations of McKitty, his reading of her medical chart and his overall experience as a doctor.

"He's been determining whether people are alive or dead for 50 years," he said.

Byrne has served as an expert witness in some cases in the U.S., which shows the courts there believe him to be qualified, Scher said.

McKitty was admitted to hospital in mid-September after overdosing on drugs and was declared brain dead days later after her condition worsened and she stopped breathing on her own, court has heard.

Her family obtained an injunction to keep her on a respirator and conduct more medical tests while it challenges that decision.

It now seeks to further extend the injunction and have McKitty filmed for 72 hours to assess whether her movements are reflexes, as the hospital doctor maintains.

Dr. Omar Hayani testified Tuesday that the movements should not be interpreted as a sign of life.

He also told the court that the tests requested by McKitty's family are not the standard of care for patients like her and would have been "clinically not helpful" in assessing her state.

Byrne, meanwhile, has said McKitty's movements "indicate that Taquisha is alive and not a dead body."

The judge must decide whether to allow Byrne's testimony before she can rule on the motion to extend the injunction.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press