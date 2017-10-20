Words fail Trudeau in response to Quebec’s ban on face coverings

Justin Trudeau was once one of the loudest voices opposing the government wanting to force veiled Muslim women to uncover their faces. Now that he has a tribune as Prime Minister, his response to Quebec’s Bill 62 has been muted.

The fear of being cast in Quebec as an interfering federal leader has softened his tongue.

On Wednesday night, Mr. Trudeau told us by Twitter that his views haven’t changed. “My views have always been known, and it’s where I’ll always be,” he tweeted, along with a link to a video of a 43-minute speech he gave on March 9, 2015, called Canadian Liberty and the Politics of Fear.