Are Mélanie Joly and Bill Morneau being Punk’d?

If I was being generous, I’d say between the foibles of these two ministers on tax changes and cultural policy, the party looks incompetent. But it’s rather good at branding the prime minister.

Ever since they had her sit on a stage with the head of the Chicken Farmers of Canada to announce a frankly gloomy list of performers for Canada 150 in Ottawa, I have been convinced the Liberal Party is trying to destroy Mélanie Joly.