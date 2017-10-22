At mid-mandate and with extra cash, Liberals to chart fiscal course toward 2019

The Trudeau government, right at the midpoint of its mandate, will map out its financial path this week and announce new measures as it enters the two-year stretch toward the next election.

The fall update will also reveal Tuesday what the Liberals plan to do with an unexpected windfall that experts predict could be as high as $10 billion in each of the next couple of years.

The midterm bump is the welcomed product of the strong economic surge in early 2017 that caught forecasters off guard.

Will Finance Minister Bill Morneau seek to use the extra financial breathing room to start grinding down the multibillion-dollar deficits across his outlook?