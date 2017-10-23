New Brunswick premier outlines priorities for new session of the legislature

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says the upcoming session of the legislature will see his Liberal government reduce the small business income tax and establish a model for carbon pricing.

In a statement, Gallant says those are some of the items on the government's agenda for the session that begins tomorrow with a Speech from the Throne.

He says other items include setting appropriate spending and donation limits for municipal elections, and formalizing a salary freeze for members of the legislature.

Gallant says the government will also implement initiatives aimed at preventing intimate partner violence and reform the property tax system.

Gallant meets with the province's lieutenant-governor today to discuss the throne speech.

A notice of the meeting and a subsequent email from the premier's office on Friday saying the Liberal government had "accomplished" its current mandate fuelled speculation of an early election call.

Opposition parties held emergency meetings and conference calls to make sure they were ready for an early election in case it comes.

New Brunswick has legislation prescribing fixed dates for provincial elections, every four years.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2018.

The Canadian Press