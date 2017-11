Pressure builds on Trudeau government to launch Ukraine peacekeeping mission

The Trudeau government is facing increasing pressure to take a leadership role in war-torn eastern Ukraine by spearheading a UN peacekeeping mission to help stabilize the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed belligerents.

Growing support within Canada for such a deployment comes as the Liberals prepare to unveil a pledge to commit troops to United Nations peace support missions. Their plans are still confidential.