Condemnation after suspected Edmonton terror attack injures officer, pedestrians

Edmonton police are investigating an unprovoked knife attack on an officer who was controlling traffic outside a football game, and a high-speed chase of a moving van that struck and injured four pedestrians, as acts of terrorism.

Here is what some had to say about the violence that unfolded overnight:

"The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday that sent an Edmonton Police Service officer to hospital and injured a number of innocent people who were out to cheer on their football team and to enjoy an evening in their city. I am deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"The horrific events last night in downtown Edmonton have left us shocked and angry. It's left us shocked at the indiscriminate cruelty and angry that someone might target their hatred at places where we gather with our families and friends." — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

"Random acts of sick people are difficult to anticipate. We are in a responsive mode on this but I believe the response is well-coordinated, calm, appropriate. It was swift." — Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson

"Saddened for my home province of AB, terrorism has no place in Canada. Wishing a speedy recovery to @edmontonpolice officer and all injured." — former prime minister Stephen Harper said on Twitter

"I strongly condemn this act. #YEG is a safe, peaceful city that I am proud to call home. Thoughts are with the injured & @edmontonpolice" — federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a tweet

"We extend our utmost support to the EPS officer who was attacked last night. To all the men and women who wear the EPS uniform, thank you." — Len Rhodes, president and CEO Edmonton Eskimos, said on Twitter

"The Winnipeg Blue Bombers departed Edmonton International on a charter plane at approximately 2 a.m. MT without incident. We thank everyone for their care and concern and extend our thoughts to Edmonton Police officer injured and citizens as a result of last night's attack." — statement from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the Edmonton attacks and their loved ones." — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair tweeted

"All Canadians have been, and will continue to be unequivocal: terrorist ideologies have no place in our country. Canada is not immune to the threat of terrorism. Only with unity, resolve and determination, will our great country defeat terrorism here at home, and around the world." — Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement

"All Calgarians stand with our sisters and brothers in Edmonton in the wake of last night's terror attack. We all condemn this terrible act of violence and hatred ... I also know this: Albertans are resilient and this will not weaken the strong and diverse community that defines us." — Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a statement

"Shocked by the suspected terror attack in Edmonton. I've reached out to Edmonton Mayor @DonIveson this morning to express my concern & my hope that those injured will recover quickly. We will continue to do everything we can to fight terrorism." — Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter

The Canadian Press