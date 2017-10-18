To judge the Trudeau government at mid-term, look at the big picture

The half-way mark of the Trudeau government this week is an excellent time to assess its performance and to look back as well as ahead to Liberal prospects for re-election in 2019. So far, many commentators remain unimpressed.

How to assess this government? For a start, we can look at promises made in the 2015 election campaign and resulting record of achievement. According to the non-partisan initiative called the TrudeauMetre – run by the group Polimeter – the Trudeau Liberals made a whopping 226 promises in the last campaign.

These analysts say the government h