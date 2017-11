A Perfect Pint? Justin Trudeau Now Has A Craft Beer Named After Him

Talk about a boozy tribute. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now has a fancy craft beer named after him. The Trudeau magnum pale ale is brewed at the Beer Theater, a brewery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Interestingly, the Canadian PM isn’t the only world leader with a craft beer named after him: US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel do as well.