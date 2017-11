Liberal plans to bring college strike to immediate end blocked by NDP

A push by Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government to end the five-week-old college strike immediately has been blocked by the NDP, meaning it could take well into next week to get students back into classrooms.

New Democrats refused to allow the introduction and passage of back-to-work legislation early Thursday evening, saying they support the right of college staff to reach a negotiated settlement.

Deputy Premier Deb Matthews said the government, with